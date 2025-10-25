Young recorded 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists, one rebound, two steals, one block and one turnover in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over the Magic.

Young has gotten off to a slow start this season with back-to-back, single-digit assist outings, and he's also been struggling from beyond the arc. Through the first two games, he's converted just two of his 13 three-point attempts, and he's simply looked out of sync with his teammates. He should figure it out soon enough, but with another tough matchup against the Thunder on Saturday, it won't be easy for him to snap out of the funk.