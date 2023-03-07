Young finished Monday's 130-128 loss to Miami with 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Young bounced back from his eight-point performance against Miami on Saturday with his fifth 20-point performance of the last six games. The star floor general has had some subpar outings occasionally, but he continues to be the driving force on the offensive end for Atlanta. He's averaging 24.8 points and 10.8 assists per game since the start of February.