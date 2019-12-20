Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 30 points in 28 shots
Young scored 30 points (9-28 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss against the Jazz.
Young has scored 30 or more points in three straight games, and he has settled as Atlanta's go-to guy on offense especially considering Jabari Parker came off the bench here. The second-year guard will try to remain hot Saturday on the road against the Nets.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.