Young scored 30 points (9-28 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss against the Jazz.

Young has scored 30 or more points in three straight games, and he has settled as Atlanta's go-to guy on offense especially considering Jabari Parker came off the bench here. The second-year guard will try to remain hot Saturday on the road against the Nets.