Young had 32 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Knicks.

In a back-and-forth game that was close throughout, Young led the way for the Hawks and drilled a game-winning floater with less than a second to play. Young attempted only two three-pointers in his 35 minutes, but he was successful around the rim and went a perfect 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Atlanta is off Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday's Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.