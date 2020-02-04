Young (ankle) posted 34 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss against the Celtics.

Young also tied his season-high mark for turnovers (nine) but otherwise, this was another solid outing for the All-Star point guard. He hasn't dished out double-digit dimes in two straight games after registering 13 or more assists in five straight contests, but he is still distributing the ball at a high level while also proving to be an elite scorer. Young averages 30.5 points and 10.5 assists per game since the start of January.