Young mustered 35 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 128-124 win over Philadelphia in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals round.

Young continues to play at a high level in the current postseason run, scoring at least 30 points in four of his six appearances. Young also has three double-doubles in that six-game stretch and has dished out at least seven dimes in each outing, meaning Young has been impressive in other ways outside of his scoring.