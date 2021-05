Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards.

On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.