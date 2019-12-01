Young registered 37 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 loss to the Rockets.

Young was extremely efficient offensively, albeit in a blowout loss. Despite Atlanta's continued struggles, Young has established himself as one of the top options across all fantasy formats, as he typically contributes plenty of counting stats while helping out in every category except blocks.