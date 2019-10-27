Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 39 points
Young registered 39 points (16-25 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals during Atlanta's 103-99 win over Orlando on Saturday.
It's only two games, but Young has come close to score 40 points in both appearances while doing it at an efficient rate -- he is making 58.7 percent of his shots from the field and 55.0 percent from three-point range. He will aim to extend his impressive start to the season next Monday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.