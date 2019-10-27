Young registered 39 points (16-25 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals during Atlanta's 103-99 win over Orlando on Saturday.

It's only two games, but Young has come close to score 40 points in both appearances while doing it at an efficient rate -- he is making 58.7 percent of his shots from the field and 55.0 percent from three-point range. He will aim to extend his impressive start to the season next Monday against Philadelphia.