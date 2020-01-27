Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 45 points in 24 shots
Young exploded for 45 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3PT, 13-16 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.
Young has racked up 113 points, 45 assists and 14 rebounds over his last three games, and he has been one of the league's most productive scorers over the last seven days. He will have a tougher matchup on the horizon, however, with a scheduled matchup at Toronto on Tuesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...