Young exploded for 45 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3PT, 13-16 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.

Young has racked up 113 points, 45 assists and 14 rebounds over his last three games, and he has been one of the league's most productive scorers over the last seven days. He will have a tougher matchup on the horizon, however, with a scheduled matchup at Toronto on Tuesday.