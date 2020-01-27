Young exploded for 45 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.

Young has racked up 113 points, 45 assists and 14 rebounds over his last three games -- just the latest in an explosive campaign that's seen him raise his scoring average by 10 full points over last season. Despite doing so much damage shooting the ball, he's also managed to hand out double-digit assists in each of those games. He has a tougher matchup on the horizon, however, with a scheduled matchup at Toronto on Tuesday.