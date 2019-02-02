Young finished with 28 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to Utah.

Young continued his recent strong play, dropping at least 23 points for the fourth consecutive game. His five triples were just one off his career-high, adding to his impressive performance. He has been shooting the ball well of late, much better than his season average of 41 percent. He will continue to get all the run he can handle no matter the scorelines and needs to be rostered in all formats as long as owners are prepared for a likely regression in field-goal percentage.