Hawks' Trae Young: Scores game-high 30 points in loss
Young totaled 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Young was on fire Saturday, putting up his second thirty point game of the season. After going 1-of-12 from the field in his last game, Young flipped the switch here finishing with 11-of-15 including 3-of-6 from the perimeter. Young has managed to put up solid numbers across his rookie season with the only real negative coming with his efficiency from the field. His playing time remains no matter the result and he should look to continue this sort of production for the rest of the season barring any major injuries.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....