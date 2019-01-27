Young totaled 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Young was on fire Saturday, putting up his second thirty point game of the season. After going 1-of-12 from the field in his last game, Young flipped the switch here finishing with 11-of-15 including 3-of-6 from the perimeter. Young has managed to put up solid numbers across his rookie season with the only real negative coming with his efficiency from the field. His playing time remains no matter the result and he should look to continue this sort of production for the rest of the season barring any major injuries.