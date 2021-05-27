Young registered 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and one rebound in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

The 22-year-old scored 30-plus points for the second straight game, a span in which he's averaging 31.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers on 51.1 percent field-goal shooting. Young has carried over his stellar 88.6 percent free-throw shooting from the regular season and is now a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity stripe so far in the series. The third-year guard will look to keep up his impressive scoring pace in Game 3 on Friday.