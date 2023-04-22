Young totaled 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-122 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Young did a bit of everything in the victory, leading all scorers with 32 points while adding three combined steals and blocks. In front of a vocal home crowd, Young was engaged from the opening tip, carrying the team to a much-needed win. The two teams will remain in Atlanta for Game 4 Sunday, where Young will look to ride this momentum and level things up at 2-2.