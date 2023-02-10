Young ended with 36 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over Phoenix.

Young led the shorthanded Hawks to victory Friday night, scoring a game-high 36 points, including five triples and nailing 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Five of the last six games, he's shot at least 47 percent from the field, which is much better consistency than he's had for the majority of the season. In fact, the 24-year-old is having a relatively efficient start to February, shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and 88.5 percent from the line, all while averaging 24.8 points, 11.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.