Young had 41 points (12-27 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 victory over the Magic.

Young couldn't extend his double-double streak to four games, but he delivered his best scoring output of the campaign while maintaining his efficiency as a passer. Young has dished out at least eight assists in every game thus far and is averaging 24.1 points with 10.1 assists per game to open the campaign.