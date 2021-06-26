Young recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two steals and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 125-91 loss at Milwaukee.

Young needed 16 shots to record 15 points, missed most of his three-point attempts and also committed a season-high nine turnovers, so this was far from a positive outing for the star guard, who was coming off a 48-point performance in Game 1. Young clearly had an off game Friday, but he should remain Atlanta's main offensive threat ahead of Game 3 on Sunday and his fantasy value shouldn't suffer any hits going forward.