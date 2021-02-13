Young registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, a steal and a rebound across 23 minutes in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Young has scored 25 points in back-to-back contests, but the three assists tied a season-low mark for the star point guard -- although it's fair to mention the 23 minutes he played also represent a season-low mark for him in that department. Young has now scored at least 20 points in 12 straight games and has dished out double-digit assists in three of his last five appearances as well, so he should remain an elite scoring and playmaking threat going forward due to his usage rate and consistent role as the Hawks' main offensive threat.