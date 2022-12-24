Young recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory over the Pistons.

Young's 26 points led all scorers, and his 13 assists gave him his fourth double-double in the last six games. The two-time All-Star contributed well across the board, although he did struggle from the free-throw line. His 5-for-8 from the charity stripe marked the most misses in one game since Nov. 12, so fantasy managers can chalk this up as just a minor blemish on an otherwise solid season where he is still shooting an excellent 89.5 percent from the line this year.