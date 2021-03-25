Young scored 29 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 110-108 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Young was able to score over 23 points for the third time in his last four games despite struggling from behind the arc. The guard was also able to tack on at least eight assists for the fifth consecutive game. In his first eight games since the All-Star break, Young has been his typical productive self, averaging 23.3 points, 9.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.