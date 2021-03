Young ended with 37 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-16 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Raptors.

Young struggled from three-point range but made up for those shortcomings with several trips to the charity stripe en route to his ninth game with at least 35 points. The star point guard has also scored at least 30 points in three of his last six outings.