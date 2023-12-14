Young amassed 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 17 assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 135-128 loss to Toronto.

Young was tremendous despite the loss, handing out a season-high 17 assists to go with 35 points. He has scored at least 30 points in seven of the past 10 games, putting up top-20 value over that span. The Hawks are likely to be battling for a postseason berth for much of the campaign, meaning Young should be locked in for heavy minutes rest of season.