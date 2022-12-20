Young posted 37 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 126-125 win over the Magic.

Young led all scorers with 37 points Monday, his second straight game with at least 30 points. Perhaps even more important was the fact he shot 50 percent from the floor, something he has done only five times all season. While his efficiency has been an ongoing issue, his peripheral numbers have been exemplary. With current averages of 27.3 points and 10.0 assists, managers will be hoping he can find his rhythm in an attempt to crack the top 30 once again.