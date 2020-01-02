Young (ankle) will return to the lineup Friday against Boston, Ben Ladner of Sports Illustrated reports.

Young missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but he was back on the practice court earlier this week, so his return Friday doesn't come as much of a surprise. Without Young, the Hawks suffered a blowout loss to Chicago before beating Orlando on Sunday for just their seventh win of the season. Over his last five healthy games, Young averaged 35.8 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 38.8 minutes.