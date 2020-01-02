Hawks' Trae Young: Set to return vs. Boston
Young (ankle) will return to the lineup Friday against Boston, Ben Ladner of Sports Illustrated reports.
Young missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but he was back on the practice court earlier this week, so his return Friday doesn't come as much of a surprise. Without Young, the Hawks suffered a blowout loss to Chicago before beating Orlando on Sunday for just their seventh win of the season. Over his last five healthy games, Young averaged 35.8 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 38.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...