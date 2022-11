Young (lower leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

After testing the injury during warmups, it appears Young is good to go for Wednesday's matchup with Utah. The star guard will return to the lineup following a one-game absence due to a sore right shin. In nine appearances this season, Young is averaging 28.2 points, 9.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 35.1 minutes per contest.