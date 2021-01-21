Young recorded 38 points (11-26 FG, 3-5 3PT, 13-19 FT), four rebounds, 10 asssits, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during the 123-115 overtime win against Detroit on Wednesday.

Young was questionable coming into the matchup, but there was nothing questionable about his performance. The guard had a heel concern, but that did not slow him down in the eventual win. A little help from overtime and he blew away his second-best performance of the season. Young went just under 50 percent from the floor and still provided in all the other categories. No matter what matchup, he will produce and typically has high upside.