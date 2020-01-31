Young notched 39 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 18-20 FT) to go along with 18 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.

Young set up a season-high mark for assists for the fourth time during January -- all four of those games have come since Jan. 20. The All-Star point guard has now dished 13 or more assists in each of his last five games, and he has supplemented that with elite scoring figures since he is averaging 34.0 points per game during that stretch. Young has delivered first-round value this season and has been an absolute stud all year long, but he has taken things to a whole new level during January where he is averaging 35.5 points, 11.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.