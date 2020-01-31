Hawks' Trae Young: Sets up new season-high in dimes
Young notched 39 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 18-20 FT) to go along with 18 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.
Young set up a season-high mark for assists for the fourth time during January -- all four of those games have come since Jan. 20. The All-Star point guard has now dished 13 or more assists in each of his last five games, and he has supplemented that with elite scoring figures since he is averaging 34.0 points per game during that stretch. Young has delivered first-round value this season and has been an absolute stud all year long, but he has taken things to a whole new level during January where he is averaging 35.5 points, 11.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...