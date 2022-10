Young dropped 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) and added one rebound and seven assists across 19 minutes in Friday's preseason action against New Orleans.

Young took only eight shots from the field but looked locked in during his squad's final preseason matchup. He looks poised for another stellar season, coming off a year in which he shot 46 percent from the field, 90.4 percent from the charity stripe and 38.2 percent from deep, all career bests.