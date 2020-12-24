Young scored 37 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding six rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Young looked downright dominant in his first game of the season, missing just two of his shots on route to a 37-point effort but also looking as an effective playmaking threat -- even if he ended with four turnovers, the positives outgrow the negatives by a wide margin. The star guard will try to build off this performance Saturday against the Grizzlies.