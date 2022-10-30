Young ended with 42 points (15-32 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Bucks.

Young has seen his scoring figures increase with each passing game and remains one of the most prolific scoring guards in The Association, though his impact goes well beyond the offensive numbers even if he has now scored at least 30 points in three games in a row. The heart and soul of this Atlanta team, Young is averaging 31.5 points, 9.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest while also posting three double-doubles across his six outings.