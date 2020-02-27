Hawks' Trae Young: Shines with 37 points despite loss
Young exploded for 37 points (10-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Magic.
Young was questionable due to an illness, but he showed no effects of that on route to his 18th game with 37 or more points. The star point guard has been an absolute fantasy stud all season long, and he should continue putting up big numbers as Atlanta's main scoring threat down the stretch. For what is worth, Young has posted double-doubles in five of his last seven contests.
