Young ended Monday's 130-124 victory over the Pistons with 31 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds and 15 assists across 38 minutes.

Young has been absolutely on fire in recent games and posted his fourth straight 30-point double-double, carrying the Hawks to victory against a reeling Pistons team that has dropped 24 games in a row. Young has scored at least 30 points in 11 games in a row, and he has dished out 10 or more assists in 16 different outings, so his value as a dual threat on offense has been on full display all year long.