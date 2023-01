Young posted 33 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 win over the Thunder.

The Hawks and Thunder delivered an intense, high-scoring matchup and Young was at the center of it, leading the Hawks to victory while putting up some huge numbers. He's scored at least 25 points in eight of his 12 outings this month while averaging a robust 26.3 points, 9.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in that span.