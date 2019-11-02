Young (ankle) was able to get some shots up at Saturday's practice, as well as work on his conditioning, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It appears Young is on the path to returning to the court sometime next week, though the point guard still hasn't progressed to making quick cuts. While he remains absent, DeAndre' Bembry and Cam Reddish may continue having the ball in their hands more often.

