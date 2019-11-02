Hawks' Trae Young: Shooting, doing conditioning work
Young (ankle) was able to get some shots up at Saturday's practice, as well as work on his conditioning, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It appears Young is on the path to returning to the court sometime next week, though the point guard still hasn't progressed to making quick cuts. While he remains absent, DeAndre' Bembry and Cam Reddish may continue having the ball in their hands more often.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.