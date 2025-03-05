Young logged 28 points (9-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Bucks.

Young posted game-high marks in points and assists, albeit in a losing effort. However, the star point guard struggled with efficiency once again, and he has shot only 36.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from downtown in seven outings since the All-Star break. However, Young has also logged five double-doubles in that seven-game span, averaging 23.3 points and 11.6 assists per game.