Young posted 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 114-103 win over the Raptors.

Young has showcased some improved efficiently of late, with Saturday's game marking the third time in four contests that he hit at least half of his shots from the field. In spite of the recent hot streak, Young is still holding down a career-worst 47.9 effective field-goal percentage over his 38 appearances this season.