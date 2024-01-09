Young is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to right shoulder soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder on Christmas day, although the injury hasn't forced him to miss any time. Lingering or re-activated soreness two weeks later is notable, but Young hasn't missed a game since Dec. 8, and his current designation puts him on track to play for an Atlanta team with a 4-6 record over its past 10 games.