Hawks' Trae Young: Sick, doesn't practice Thursday
Young remained home with an illness instead of going to Thursday's practice, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young was originally questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to the illness, but he ended up playing and posting 37 points, 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...