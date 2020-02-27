Play

Young remained home with an illness instead of going to Thursday's practice, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young was originally questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to the illness, but he ended up playing and posting 37 points, 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

