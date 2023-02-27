Young supplied 34 points (12-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 victory over Brooklyn.

Young has scored exactly 34 points in Atlanta's both games following the All-Star break, but this performance was particularly impressive since he drained the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds left in the game on a pull-up jumper from mid-range. Young has been one of the most productive guards in the league in February, averaging 26.1 points, 11.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 33.3 minutes through nine contests.

