Young accumulated 19 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 loss to the Knicks.

Young scored all of his team-high 19 points in the first three quarters Wednesday as he sat out the fourth period of the blowout loss. The 30 minutes of playing time were his second-lowest total of the season and it was the first time in nine games that he played fewer than 35 minutes. He missed all four of his three-point tries and is 5-for-34 in his last five contests from beyond the arc.