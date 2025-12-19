Young (knee) is out for Friday's game against Spurs.

With Friday being the second leg of a back-to-back, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Hawks are holding Young out due to right knee injury management. The superstar guard logged 20 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets in what was his first game back in the lineup since Oct. 29. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should jump right back into the first unit Friday, and Vit Krejci is also worth streaming in category-based leagues.