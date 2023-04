Young will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Celtics due to right groin soreness.

Young is essentially getting the regular-season finale off to rest up and be at 100 percent for the Hawks' Play-In Tournament game Wednesday to claim the seventh seed in the East. With both Young and Dejounte Murray (groin) sitting, Aaron Holiday could draw the start at point guard, and Vit Krejci and Trent Forrest could be candidates to see some run.