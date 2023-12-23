Young finished Friday's 122-113 loss to the Heat with 30 points (10-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Young has been on fire in recent weeks and has posted six straight games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, and he continues to be one of the most productive floor generals in the league, both in fantasy and real life. Young has also scored at least 30 points in nine of his last 10 outings and is the engine that keeps the Atlanta offense going on a game-to-game basis.