Young logged 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Young finished nine points away from making history. However, and even if he was unable to record his eighth consecutive appearance with at least 30 points and 10 assists, he still dazzled as a playmaker and notched his 20th game with double-digit dimes. Even if Young could not extend his streak and surpass Oscar Robertson as the player with more consecutive 30-point, 10-assist performances, he remains an elite guard for fantasy purposes, and a player who has consistently delivered first-round value across all formats.