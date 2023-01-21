Young amassed 27 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 139-124 win over the Knicks.

Young struggled a bit from the field but went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe for the second game in a row. With the former lottery pick you know what you're getting and that's plenty of points and assists but also plenty of turnovers and missed shots. He's currently second in the league in turnovers per game with 4.0 and continues his worst shooting season since his rookie year.