Young finished with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Celtics.

Young was blocked taking the potential game-winner as the Hawks fell in a tight one to the Celtics. John Collins (back) was forced out during the second quarter which left Young as the primary offensive weapon. He has battled through a couple of ankle injuries this season but the time missed has been minimal. As long as he is on the floor, Young should continue to be a top-20 player the rest of the way.