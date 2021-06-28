Young sprained his right ankle early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks but has returned to the game.

Late in the third quarter, Young appeared to accidentally step on the foot of a referee near the sideline, and the Hawks have since confirmed that he did, indeed, sprain the ankle. Young briefly went back to the locker room to be evaluated, but he quickly returned to the bench and checked back into the game at the 8:44 mark of the fourth quarter. With only one day off before Tuesday's Game 4, the injury will be worth monitoring over the next 48 hours.