Young will start Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

While the Hawks haven't officially named any starters for the regular season, it's implied that Young, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, will be handed the reins at point guard over veteran Jeremy Lin, who was acquired from Brooklyn via trade over the summer. Young will start alongside Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince, John Collins and Alex Len on Monday.