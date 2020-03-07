Hawks' Trae Young: Starting Saturday
Coach Lloyd Pierce said Young (illness) will start Saturday's game at Memphis, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young missed Friday's game against the Wizards due to flu-like symptoms, but he'll return to action Saturday without any minutes restriction. The 21-year-old is averaging 26.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 10.4 assists in 34 minutes over his last five games.
